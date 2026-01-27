A boat carrying 25 French tourists capsized off the Omani coast, three killed

A boat carrying 25 French tourists capsized off the Omani coast, three killed

January 27, 2026   03:06 pm

Three French tourists were killed when a boat capsized off the coast of Oman, the Omani police said on Tuesday in a post on X.

The boat, carrying 25 people including a group of French tourists, a tour guide and the captain, was 2.5 nautical miles from Sultan Qaboos Port in the Gulf of Oman when it tipped over. In addition to those killed, two tourists sustained minor injuries.

France’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)

Minister Lal Kantha calls for reforms to restore the credibility of the state service (English)

Minister Lal Kantha calls for reforms to restore the credibility of the state service (English)

Patali raises concerns over recent coal tender,claims Rs. 1.4 billion direct financial loss(English)

Patali raises concerns over recent coal tender,claims Rs. 1.4 billion direct financial loss(English)

Transport Minister inspects Fort Railway Station, proposes flyover to link Pettah bus stands (English)

Transport Minister inspects Fort Railway Station, proposes flyover to link Pettah bus stands (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

11 arrested transporting heroin and 'Ice' in two boats brought to Dikkowita Harbour with drug haul (English)

11 arrested transporting heroin and 'Ice' in two boats brought to Dikkowita Harbour with drug haul (English)