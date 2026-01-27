A boat carrying 25 French tourists capsized off the Omani coast, three killed

Three French tourists were killed when a boat capsized off the coast of Oman, the Omani police said on Tuesday in a post on X.

The boat, carrying 25 people including a group of French tourists, a tour guide and the captain, was 2.5 nautical miles from Sultan Qaboos Port in the Gulf of Oman when it tipped over. In addition to those killed, two tourists sustained minor injuries.

France’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies