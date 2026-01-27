SLBFE aims to send 310,000 workers for foreign employment in 2026

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE), operating under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, has announced a target to deploy 310,000 Sri Lankan workers for overseas employment in 2026.

According to the Bureau, Kuwait has the highest demand, with a projected intake of 77,500 workers. Other major destinations and their respective targets include the United Arab Emirates (63,500), Qatar (44,000), and Saudi Arabia (31,000), along with 17 other countries.

In addition, under bilateral Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed between governments, planned migrant worker deployments for 2026 include Israel (15,000), Japan (12,500), and South Korea (6,000).

The Bureau further noted that although the target for 2025 was set at 300,000 workers, actual departures exceeded expectations, with 311,207 Sri Lankans leaving for foreign employment.

This increase made a significant contribution to the national economy, with migrant remittances surpassing USD 8,000 million in 2025.

Progress for the current year is already underway, with 20,484 workers having departed for overseas employment so far in January.