Peliyagoda Manning Market goes digital with new Online Payment System

The Peliyagoda Manning Market has officially launched a digitalization initiative with a new online payment system.

The move aims to make the market’s daily financial transactions more organized and efficient, the Ministry of Digital Economy said in a statement.

The system was inaugurated today (02) under the patronage of Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake, Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weerarathna and Deputy Minister of Urban Development Eranga Gunasekara, facilitated by the Urban Development Authority.

This modern system, operating through the web portal fmis.uda.lk, allows the business community in the market to easily make tax payments and other daily transactions directly from their mobile phones.

The government plans to expand this system in the future to other economic hubs across the country.