MP Namal Rajapaksa leaves CID after recording statement

February 3, 2026   02:24 pm

SLPP National Organiser and MP Namal Rajapaksa has left the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) a short while ago after recording a statement for over four hours.

MP Namal Rajapaksa arrived at the CID today following a summons to provide a statement regarding his alleged connections with underworld kingpin ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’.

It is reported that Namal Rajapaksa had previously been summoned to appear before the CID; however, as he was abroad at the time, he requested a rescheduled date, resulting in the issuance of today’s summons.

Meanwhile, former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa, wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and mother of Namal Rajapaksa, also left the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) a short while ago after recording a statement for nearly five hours.

She was summoned to provide a statement regarding alleged financial irregularities in the Siriliya funds.

