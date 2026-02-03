Writ order annuls summons on ex-President Maithripala over Easter attacks plaint

The Court of Appeal today issued a writ order annulling the decision of the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court to issue summons directing former President Maithripala Sirisena to appear before the court in relation to a private complaint filed regarding criminal negligence for failing to prevent the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.

A five-judge bench of the Court of Appeal delivered this order while delivering the decision on a writ petition filed by former President Maithripala Sirisena, said Ada Derana reporter.

However, the bench also stated that this judgment will not be an obstacle to continuing the relevant legal proceedings before the Fort Magistrate’s Court if new evidence is presented.