Writ order annuls summons on ex-President Maithripala over Easter attacks plaint

Writ order annuls summons on ex-President Maithripala over Easter attacks plaint

February 3, 2026   03:00 pm

The Court of Appeal today issued a writ order annulling the decision of the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court to issue summons directing former President Maithripala Sirisena to appear before the court in relation to a private complaint filed regarding criminal negligence for failing to prevent the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.

A five-judge bench of the Court of Appeal delivered this order while delivering the decision on a writ petition filed by former President Maithripala Sirisena, said Ada Derana reporter.

However, the bench also stated that this judgment will not be an obstacle to continuing the relevant legal proceedings before the Fort Magistrate’s Court if new evidence is presented.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.03

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.03

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.03

Indian Coast Guard attack on Sri Lankan fishermen condemned by Fisheries Minister (English)

Indian Coast Guard attack on Sri Lankan fishermen condemned by Fisheries Minister (English)

Govt committed to providing quality early childhood education for children  PM Harini (English)

Govt committed to providing quality early childhood education for children  PM Harini (English)

Suspended Dy Secretary General of Parliament files complaint against Speaker at Bribery Comm. (English)

Suspended Dy Secretary General of Parliament files complaint against Speaker at Bribery Comm. (English)

Ven. Kassapa Thero and others further remanded over case related to Trinco Buddha Statue incident (English)

Ven. Kassapa Thero and others further remanded over case related to Trinco Buddha Statue incident (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Traders oppose govt's move to transfer administration of 5 economic centers to a new company (English)

Traders oppose govt's move to transfer administration of 5 economic centers to a new company (English)

Prices of Octane 92 Petrol and Auto Diesel reduced by Rs. 2 (English)

Prices of Octane 92 Petrol and Auto Diesel reduced by Rs. 2 (English)