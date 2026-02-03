Cabinet approves Renewable Energy Resources Development Plan 2025-2030

Cabinet approves Renewable Energy Resources Development Plan 2025-2030

February 3, 2026   05:25 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the Renewable Energy Resources Development Plan 2025-2030, with the objectives of fulfilling 70% of the national electricity demand from renewable energy resources by the year 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by the year 2050, in accordance with the National Policy on Renewable Energy.

The Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority Act No. 35 of 2007 mandates the preparation of the aforementioned plan as well, according to the Cabinet Spokesman.

Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority prepared the Renewable Energy Resources Development Plan 2025-2030 by covering the three main sectors, holding discussions with all relevant parties, identifying and prioritizing suitable lands, and giving priority to them, and setting a timeframe for the development of the Renewable Energy Map and Renewable Energy Gardens, including Floating Solar Panel projects.

Following the submission of the Renewable Energy Resources Development Plan 2025-2030 to the Cabinet of Ministers, the Cabinet approved the resolution presented by the Minister of Energy for the implementation of the Renewable Energy Resources Development Plan 2025-2030.

