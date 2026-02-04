Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island today

Several spells of shower will occur in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya and Matale districts.

Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa

provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Badulla districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.