As we mark 78 years since gaining independence on February 4, 1948, it is vital to reflect on our history while firmly focusing on the future, stated the Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa in his Independence Day message.

Message from the Leader of the Opposition on the 78th National Independence Day:

When we objectively examine the country’s journey over the past 78 years without extremism, we can identify both significant achievements and serious setbacks.

It is essential that we understand these realities, critically assess them, and act decisively in the present to lay a strong foundation for a better future.

Over these 78 years, many commendable steps have been taken to safeguard democracy and to strengthen the economy, healthcare, education, social values, and cultural heritage.

At the same time, it must be acknowledged that the two civil conflicts arising from youth uprisings in the North and the South weakened the progress that should have accompanied the freedom we gained.

As a result, the living standards of our people have remained under strain when measured against the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

On this Independence Day, we must examine without rose-tinted glasses the challenges that have hindered national progress, including irrational political decisions and transfers of power driven by narrow agendas focused solely on political gain.

Indicators such as the Happiness Index, which considers per capita income, healthy life expectancy, physical and mental well-being, social cooperation, freedom of choice, generosity, and freedom from corruption, as well as key components of the Human Development Index, healthy life, quality education, and adequate living standards, do not reflect a satisfactory situation today.

Today, we are confronted not only with challenges to the free society, free economy, and free life envisioned at independence, but also with threats to democracy and the rule of law that were inherited alongside freedom.

These concerns must not be reduced to narrow political debates or dismissed as issues affecting only one side.

Therefore, at this 78th Independence celebration, we have a responsibility to identify our national challenges with intelligence and critical thought, in order to strengthen and protect the sovereignty, independence, and people’s supremacy entrusted to us for future generations.

We firmly believe that all democratic forces must work together to achieve this goal.

Accordingly, on this Independence Day, all political and civil organizations, as well as the entire population, must unite as Sri Lankans.

Our independence was not achieved through division based on race, religion, or any other distinction, but through unity. Today, what our nation needs most is that same spirit of unity.