Three suspects arrested with Kush worth over Rs. 20 mln at BIA

February 6, 2026   07:40 am

A Sri Lankan passenger who arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) has been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle a consignment of ‘Kush’ valued at over Rs. 20 million into the country.

Police stated that during interrogation following the arrest, it was revealed that two other individuals had been waiting near a supermarket in Negombo to transport the narcotics consignment to the Mannar area.

Accordingly, officials attached to the Katunayake Airport Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) arrested the two suspects this morning (06).

The arrested air passenger is a 26-year-old resident of Manipay, and police noted that he is a businessman who frequently travels overseas.

He had arrived at Katunayake Airport at around 12.35 a.m. today (06) on a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok, Thailand.

Investigations revealed that the suspect had concealed two packets of the drug ‘Kush,’ weighing 2 kilograms and 116 grams, inside a luggage compartment with a fake bottom.

The total value of the seized narcotics stock is reported to be Rs. 21.16 million.

The two other suspects, both residents of the Mannar area, include a 43-year-old technician working in the area and a 36-year-old man, police said.

The three suspects arrested in connection with the incident are scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (06) for further investigation, police added.

