Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero and others produced before court

Ten suspects, including Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thero and other monks, who are currently in remand custody in connection with the Trincomalee Buddha statue incident, have been brought to court.

On February 02, the Trincomalee Magistrate ordered that the ten suspects, including Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thero be further remanded until today (09) in relation to the incident.

They were accused of placing a Buddha statue at the Trincomalee Bodhiraja Vihara on November 16, 2025 in violation of coastal conservation laws.