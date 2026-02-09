Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Rathna Gamage, stated that the Ministry is unable to express a direct opinion at this time regarding the Satyagraha campaign initiated by a group of fishermen, which calls for the lifting of the ban on the use of tractor-mounted winches for Madel (seine nets) fishing activities.

The Minister made these remarks during a press conference held today (09).

He noted that the fishermen have filed a court case challenging the Ministry’s recent decision, and as such, a definitive stance cannot be provided until February 27.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that the fishermen are highly valued and encouraged them to work in partnership with the Ministry. He noted that while the Ministry is committed to protecting the fishing community, the fishermen also play a vital role in safeguarding the industry for future generations.

He urged all parties to engage in constructive dialogue to reach appropriate and sustainable solutions for the fishing sector.

“At this moment, we cannot express a direct opinion. You have sought legal recourse and filed a case. A specific view cannot be provided until February 27. After the case and the verdict, we are ready to discuss and move forward by protecting both the environment and the fishing community through constructive dialogue,” he said.

The protest was initiated on February 5 in front of the Presidential Secretariat by seine fishermen representing several coastal areas, including Mullaitivu and Kokilai.

The protesters stated that although discussions were held on several occasions with officials from the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and the Presidential Secretariat, the talks concluded without a resolution.

Accordingly, they have resolved to continue the satyagraha campaign without interruption.