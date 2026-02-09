Hearing of case against Yoshitha and his grandmother postponed to April

The Colombo High Court today (09) has postponed the hearing of the case filed against Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and his grandmother Daisy Forest, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, until April 24, 2026.

The case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Rashmi Singappuli, Ada Derana reporter said.

State Counsel, Oswald Perera representing the complainant, informed the court that the special medical report regarding whether accused Daisy Forest is mentally fit to attend the trial has not yet been received from the appointed court medical officer.

Accordingly, he requested the court to adjourn the case and schedule a new date until the report is submitted.

Considering the submissions, the judge ordered that the case be reconvened on April 24, 2026.

The Attorney General has filed the case under three charges, alleging that the defendants violated the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by depositing over Rs. 59 million, believed to be illegally earned into three fixed deposit accounts at private banks between March 31, 2009, and December 12, 2013.