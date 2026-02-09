Hearing of case against Yoshitha and his grandmother postponed to April

Hearing of case against Yoshitha and his grandmother postponed to April

February 9, 2026   11:48 am

The Colombo High Court today (09) has postponed the hearing of the case filed against Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and his grandmother Daisy Forest, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, until April 24, 2026.

The case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Rashmi Singappuli, Ada Derana reporter said.

State Counsel, Oswald Perera representing the complainant, informed the court that the special medical report regarding whether accused Daisy Forest is mentally fit to attend the trial has not yet been received from the appointed court medical officer. 

Accordingly, he requested the court to adjourn the case and schedule a new date until the report is submitted. 

Considering the submissions, the judge ordered that the case be reconvened on April 24, 2026. 

The Attorney General has filed the case under three charges, alleging that the defendants violated the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by depositing over Rs. 59 million, believed to be illegally earned into three fixed deposit accounts at private banks between March 31, 2009, and December 12, 2013.

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)

Devotees continue to arrive at special exposition of Sacred Devnimori Buddha Relics (English)

Devotees continue to arrive at special exposition of Sacred Devnimori Buddha Relics (English)

Hunger strike demanding lifting of ban on winch net fishing enters fourth day (English)

Hunger strike demanding lifting of ban on winch net fishing enters fourth day (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'We are a party of the people; Trust us once more' - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'We are a party of the people; Trust us once more' - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Fishermen were misled by govt's pre-election promises - Opposition Leader (English)

Fishermen were misled by govt's pre-election promises - Opposition Leader (English)