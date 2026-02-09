Police seek return of 103 fugitives through Interpol red notices

Sri Lanka Police have issued Interpol red notices to secure the return of 103 suspects currently residing overseas, the Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police F. U. Wootler has stated.

The Police Media Spokesperson also confirmed that authorities have managed to bring three wanted individuals back to the country this year.

He added that law enforcement agencies have confiscated property worth Rs. 50 million belonging to suspects who allegedly committed crimes and fled abroad.

Efforts are ongoing to trace the remaining fugitives and recover assets linked to criminal activities overseas, the Police Media Spokesman noted.