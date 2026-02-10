Ven. Ittapana Dhammalankara Thero writes to President over continuous detention of monks over Trincomalee incident

February 10, 2026   02:13 pm

The Chief Prelate of the Kotte Sri Kalayani Samagri Dharma Maha Sangha Sabha of Siyam Maha Nikaya, Most Venerable Dr. Ittapana Dhammalankara Thero has raised concern over the arrest and continuous remand of ten individuals, including Buddhist monks, in relation to the Buddha statue incident in Trincomalee.

Accordingly, the Chief Prelate has addressed a letter to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The letter expresses concern over the remanding of ten individuals, including Buddhist monks, in connection with the Trincomalee incident.

The letter further states that the monks had placed the Buddha statue on a plot of land historically protected by ancient kings and dedicated to the Buddha Sasana, and notes that they were subjected to assault solely in the course of placing the statue, without committing any other offence.

According to the letter, charges of an unprecedented nature were filed based on what is described as a minor incident.

Venerable Ittapana Dhammalankara Thero in the letter to the President noted that the actions taken against the monks including state intervention amounted to a deliberate and serious offence against the Buddha Sasana.

The Chief Prelate also requested the President to take immediate steps to secure the release of the ten individuals, including the monks.

