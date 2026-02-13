Man and woman shot dead inside car in Akuregoda

Man and woman shot dead inside car in Akuregoda

February 13, 2026   05:39 pm

Two persons including a woman are reported dead following a shooting incident in Akuregoda, a short while ago.

Ada Derana reporter said two persons who were inside a vehicle near a supermarket were shot and killed by unidentified gunmen.

The shooting has been carried out using a T-56 assault rifle while both victims were killed on the spot, according to police.

The identities of the gunmen and the motive behind the shooting have not yet been determined, police said.

Thalangama Police are continuing further investigations into the incident.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.13

Nimal Siripala claims new law may drive Sri Lanka towards a 'dictatorship' (English)

Nimal Siripala claims new law may drive Sri Lanka towards a 'dictatorship' (English)

Fishermen continue 'Satyagraha' for eighth day over seine fishing ban (English)

Fishermen continue 'Satyagraha' for eighth day over seine fishing ban (English)

GMOA assures no strike, pledges commitment to public wellbeing (English)

GMOA assures no strike, pledges commitment to public wellbeing (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Govt has given full freedom to security forces to resolve Sri Lanka's drug crisis - President AKD (English)

Govt has given full freedom to security forces to resolve Sri Lanka's drug crisis - President AKD (English)

Twelve accused sentenced to death over murder of former MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala (English)

Twelve accused sentenced to death over murder of former MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala (English)