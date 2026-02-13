Man and woman shot dead inside car in Akuregoda

Two persons including a woman are reported dead following a shooting incident in Akuregoda, a short while ago.

Ada Derana reporter said two persons who were inside a vehicle near a supermarket were shot and killed by unidentified gunmen.

The shooting has been carried out using a T-56 assault rifle while both victims were killed on the spot, according to police.

The identities of the gunmen and the motive behind the shooting have not yet been determined, police said.

Thalangama Police are continuing further investigations into the incident.