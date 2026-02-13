Three sentenced to death over Waskaduwa murder in 2008

Three individuals have been sentenced to death today (13) by the Kalutara High Court in connection with the 2008 Waskaduwa murder case.

The case involves the murder of Chaminda Kumara, a resident of the Littleton Watta area in Waskaduwa, who was attacked to death with a knife at a funeral in October 2008.

The suspects were taken into custody by the Kalutara North Police and produced before the court. Following a preliminary examination of evidence at the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court, the Attorney General referred the case to the High Court.

During previous hearings, statements from the complainant and witnesses were presented and the verdict was pronounced today (13).

The verdict has been delivered by High Court Judge Thamara Tennakoon.