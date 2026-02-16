Over 800 prisoners currently on death row in Sri Lanka - Ministry

February 16, 2026   03:21 pm

A total of 817 local and foreign individuals who have been sentenced to death are currently held in prisons across the country, the Ministry of Justice and National Integration has stated.

According to the 2025 Progress Report, as of September 30, 2025, there were 811 local prisoners on death row, comprising 792 men and 19 women.

The report further revealed that five foreign nationals and one individual convicted of a terrorism-related offence are also among those sentenced to death.

In addition, 311 individuals are currently serving life imprisonment, including 70 foreign nationals. 

Of this, three individuals have been sentenced to life imprisonment specifically for terrorism-related offences, the Ministry report noted.

