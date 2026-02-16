IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva arrives in Sri Lanka

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has arrived in Sri Lanka a short while ago (16).

She will be in Sri Lanka from February 16 to 18, 2026, according to a top IMF official.

During her visit, she will meet with government authorities and key stakeholders, observe firsthand the impact of Cyclone Ditwah, and discuss ways in which the IMF can support recovery efforts and contribute to building a more resilient future for all Sri Lankans.