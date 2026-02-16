Asgiri Anunayake Thero calls for calm amid criticism of Buddhist clergy

Members of the Buddhist clergy should respond with equanimity to allegations directed at them by certain sections of society, the Anunayake of the Asgiri Chapter, Most Venerable Narampanawa Ananda Thero stated.

Most Ven. Narampanawa Ananda Thero emphasized that rather than reacting with agitation, it would be more timely and prudent to remain silent, noting that the truth would eventually prevail.

The Thero made these remarks while attending a felicitation ceremony held to honour his service at the historic Muthiyangana Raja Maha Viharaya in Badulla.

Addressing the gathering, Most Venerable Narampanawa Ananda Thero further stated that there remains a large segment of the population in the country that continues to cherish and respect the Buddhasasana, adding that the faith within them will never fade.

Expressing further views, the Anunayake Thero said that despite the current social climate, events honouring Buddhist monks and appreciating their service are still being held. However, the Thero noted that some individuals subject such events to criticism.

“It is my personal view that rather than becoming agitated over such matters, it is wiser for the Maha Sangha to respond with equanimity. At this moment, remaining silent is the most timely course of action,” Narampanawa Ananda Thero said.

The Thero added that nearly 90 percent of the country’s population is Buddhist, and their reverence for the Triple Gem remains strong. Most Venerable Narampanawa Ananda Thero stressed that the bond between the lay community and the clergy continues to be maintained meaningfully and will endure in the future as well.