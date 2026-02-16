Advisory for low pressure area in Bay of Bengal issued

A low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal sea area to the south east of Sri Lanka, the Department of Meteorology stated.

The low-pressure area is around 930km from Pottuvil, according to the latest estimates.

Due to its influence, heavy showers or thundershowers, strong winds of about 50-60kmph, and rough seas can be expected, the Met. Department noted.

The Meteorology Department said it is constantly monitoring the behavior of the system.

Accordingly, the naval and fishing communities have been requested to be attentive to future forecasts and bulletins issued by the Met. Department.

Meanwhile, showery conditions are expected to enhance in the Northern, Northcentral, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces in next few days from tomorrow (17).

Showers have been predicted for the Northern, Northcentral, Central, Uva, Eastern provinces and in the Hambantota district.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district, the Met. Department added.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 1:00 p.m. tomorrow.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.