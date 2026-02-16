Advisory for low pressure area in Bay of Bengal issued

Advisory for low pressure area in Bay of Bengal issued

February 16, 2026   04:35 pm

A low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal sea area to the south east of Sri Lanka, the Department of Meteorology stated.

The low-pressure area is around 930km from Pottuvil, according to the latest estimates.

Due to its influence, heavy showers or thundershowers, strong winds of about 50-60kmph, and rough seas can be expected, the Met. Department noted.

The Meteorology Department said it is constantly monitoring the behavior of the system.

Accordingly, the naval and fishing communities have been requested to be attentive to future forecasts and bulletins issued by the Met. Department.

Meanwhile, showery conditions are expected to enhance in the Northern, Northcentral, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces in next few days from tomorrow (17).

Showers have been predicted for the Northern, Northcentral, Central, Uva, Eastern provinces and in the Hambantota district.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district, the Met. Department added.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 1:00 p.m. tomorrow.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)

Bar Association members decide to refrain from appearing in courts tomorrow (English)

Bar Association members decide to refrain from appearing in courts tomorrow (English)

Maha Shivaratri celebrated with devotion; Religious rituals held at Kovils across Sri Lanka (English)

Maha Shivaratri celebrated with devotion; Religious rituals held at Kovils across Sri Lanka (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt continues to mislead the people, Opposition Leader claims on underworld tensions (English)

Govt continues to mislead the people, Opposition Leader claims on underworld tensions (English)

CEB proposes 13.56% increase in electricity tariffs for second quarter of 2026 (English)

CEB proposes 13.56% increase in electricity tariffs for second quarter of 2026 (English)