Debate on Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill to be held today

February 17, 2026   07:24 am

The debate on the second reading of the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill is scheduled to be held today (17).

The debate will take place from 11.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., the Secretary General’s Office of Parliament of said.

The second parliamentary week of February is scheduled to convene from today until 20 Febraury 2026.

Parliament is set to meet at 9.30 a.m. today under the chairmanship of Speaker of the Parliament Jagath Wickramaratne, with time allocated for parliamentary business and questions until 11.30 a.m., according to the Secretary General’s Office. 

In addition to the second reading debate on the Bill to abolish parliamentary pensions, a proposal to appoint a Select Committee of Parliament to review election-related laws and submit a report to Parliament, along with its proposals and recommendations, is also scheduled to be presented for approval today.

Tomorrow (18), three regulations under the Special Commodity Levy Act and two orders under the Motor Traffic Act are due to be taken up for debate and approval.

On February 19, 2026, the second reading debates on the Judicature (Amendment) Bill and the Poisons, Opium and Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Bill are scheduled to be held. 

On Friday, February 20, 2026,the Adjournment Motion by the Opposition titled “Issues Prevailing in the Energy Sector” is scheduled to be taken up for debate.

