UK Deputy PM David Lammy arrives in Sri Lanka

The Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, David Lammy has arrived in Sri Lanka, a short while ago.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the UK High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Andrew Patrick, welcomed Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy on his first visit to Sri Lanka.

The visit will reaffirm the UK–Sri Lanka partnership while the Deputy Prime Minister is also expected to witness the UK’s humanitarian response to Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka.

During the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister is scheduled to meet President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for discussions and also to engage with humanitarian aid partners delivering UK support to communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah, which caused widespread damage across the country late last year.