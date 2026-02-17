UK Deputy PM David Lammy arrives in Sri Lanka

UK Deputy PM David Lammy arrives in Sri Lanka

February 17, 2026   10:13 am

The Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, David Lammy has arrived in Sri Lanka, a short while ago.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the UK High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Andrew Patrick, welcomed Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy on his first visit to Sri Lanka.

The visit will reaffirm the UK–Sri Lanka partnership while the Deputy Prime Minister is also expected to witness the UK’s humanitarian response to Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka.

During the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister is scheduled to meet President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for discussions and also to engage with humanitarian aid partners delivering UK support to communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah, which caused widespread damage across the country late last year.

HBVSPokb-EAA6-Tzv

20260217-093840

20260217-093843

Delighted to welcome Deputy Prime Minister @DavidLammy to Sri Lanka on his first visit.
Looking forward to important discussions later today.
🇬🇧 🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/CoFsbmopID

— Andrew Patrick (@AndrewPtkFCDO) February 17, 2026

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)

New details emerge on Akuregoda shooting; Two brothers linked to incident arrested (English)

New details emerge on Akuregoda shooting; Two brothers linked to incident arrested (English)

India World Cup game was made possible due to Sri Lanka President's intervention  Pakistan Minister (English)

India World Cup game was made possible due to Sri Lanka President's intervention  Pakistan Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)