Five remanded over expressway incident in Mattala; Three police officers transferred

Five individuals arrested over attempting to enter the Southern Expressway near the Mattala Exit in a bus without seat belts and for obstructing police duties have been remanded by the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court.

The Magistrate ordered that the suspects be remanded until tomorrow (20), said Ada Derana reporter.

A video circulated on social media showing a group who arrived by bus near the Mattala Exit of the Southern Expressway behaving disorderly over a seat belt-related incident, verbally abusing the President and obstructing police officers from carrying out their duties.

Five individuals connected to the incident were arrested by officers of the Peliyagoda Traffic Division and handed over to the Hambantota Police through the Katana Police.

After being produced before the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court, they were remanded until tomorrow and are also scheduled to be produced for an identification parade on that day.

Meanwhile, three police officers who were on duty at the location on the day of the incident have been transferred for failing to take legal action against those who behaved in a disorderly manner.

Police stated that the Officer-in-Charge of the Mattala expressway exit, a Chief Inspector, along with a Police Sergeant and a Police Constable, were transferred.

The transfers were made on the instructions of the Deputy Inspector General in charge of Traffic and Road Safety.