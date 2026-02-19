Sri Lanka Army Spokesman, Brigadier Waruna Gamage, says steps will be taken to suspend the Sergeant attached to the Kuttigala camp in Embilipitiya, who was remanded on charges of covering up the death of a soldier who died after coming into contact with an unauthorized power line at the camp.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested four individuals, including the Army Sergeant, in connection with the incident on Monday (16), nearly a year after the soldier’s death.

The deceased, identified as Hettiarachchige Chalaka Madushan Jayasinghe, is a 31-year-old father of two and a resident of Malgammana in Matale.

He was serving as an army soldier attached to the Sri Lanka Army General Service Corps (SLAGSC) training camp in Kuttigala, Embilipitiya. He had been reported missing since January 26, 2025, while on active duty.

When the soldier’s family made inquiries regarding his disappearance, the camp had informed them in writing that he had deserted from the military service.

However, seven days after the soldier went missing, his body was discovered in a forested area near the camp premises.

Following a complaint lodged by the relatives of the soldier, an investigation was initiated by the Homicides and Organized Crime Investigation Division of the CID.

Accordingly, based on information revealed during the questioning of a long-time cattle herder near the camp grounds, investigators uncovered several key details related to the incident through further questioning of a Sergeant and four others.

The suspects have revealed that an illegal electrical wire had allegedly been installed at a location within the camp premises on January 26, 2025, with the intention of protecting crops and killing wild boars for meat.

A few hours later, those involved in setting up the illegal electrical wire had reportedly gone to the scene and found a soldier lying on the ground, entangled in the electrical wire and upon inspection, it was confirmed that he was dead.

The suspects have confessed that the body was later taken to a forested area, while the deceased soldier’s mobile phone and the electric wire roll were thrown into a nearby lake.

Accordingly, the four individuals in question were arrested on charges of committing a careless act, causing wrongful death, and concealing evidence.

The arrestees include a 44-year-old Army Sergeant from Nittambuwa, an army civil staff member, the army camp’s barber, and a welder.

Based on statements alleging that the mobile phone and wire roll had been discarded at a nearby lake, the arrested barber and welder were taken to the location on Tuesday.

However, the tank has since dried up, and nothing was recovered despite excavations carried out at the site.

The four suspects were produced before the Embilipitiya Magistrate’s Court and were remanded until March 03.