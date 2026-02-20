Anusha Palpita granted bail

February 20, 2026   10:52 am

Former Secretary to the Ministry of Mass Media and former Chairman of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL), Anusha Palpita, has been granted bail by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thilina Gamage issued this order after considering the facts presented by officials of the Bribery Commission and the attorneys representing the suspect, said Ada Derana reporter.

He was taken into custody and subsequently produced before the court on January 23 in connection with an investigation conducted based on information received by the Bribery Commission regarding the failure to disclose the source of assets amounting to Rs. 46 million, the Commission stated.

According to the Bribery Commission, Anusha Palpita arrived at the Commission on January 23 and was taken into custody after recording his initial statement.

The arrest was made on the charge of accumulating significant assets and property exceeding his income during a specific period, following an investigation into assets gathered beyond his legal earnings within that timeframe.

 

