One gunman identified in Akuregoda double murder: Public Security Minister

One of the two shooters involved in the killing of a lawyer and his wife at Akuregoda, as well as the driver who transported them to the lodge where they stayed, has been identified, Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala told Parliament today (20).

Commenting on the incident, the Minister confirmed that necessary steps are being taken to apprehend all suspects involved.

“The vehicle used in the crime was found torched and destroyed in the Baddegama area. Another vehicle used to deliver the firearms for the crime has been recovered in the Kottawa area. Investigations are ongoing to locate the vehicle that transported the shooters to their lodging prior to the crime, and its owner has now been identified,” he said.

He further revealed that the suspect who opened fire at the victims using a revolver has been identified as Robert Suresh, a resident of Pansala Road, Meewala, Rukgahawila.

Extensive investigations have commenced to apprehend this individual, the minister said.

“Information also reveals that the owner of the vehicle used to transport the shooters to their lodging prior to the crime is Wanniarchchige Sihina Dilsara, a resident of ‘Rasika Niwasa,’ Old Colony, Athkandura, Galle. Investigations are underway to apprehend the suspect and the relevant vehicle,” he added.