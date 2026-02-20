Nearly 100,000 arrested so far in island-wide anti-drug raids

February 20, 2026   05:22 pm

Nearly 100,000 suspects have been arrested so far during islandwide raids conducted under the “Nation United – National Drive” campaign aimed at eradicating narcotics from the country.

Issuing a statement, Sri Lanka Police stated that a total of 99,540 suspects have been taken into custody under the operation to date.

Investigations into illegal assets have also been initiated against 137 suspects in connection with the ongoing operations.

Police have further obtained detention orders against 1,973 suspects, while 1,639 individuals have been sent for rehabilitation.

During the raids, police had seized 524 kilograms and 906 grams of heroin, along with 1,416 kilograms and 41 grams of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’).

In addition, 11 kilograms and 674 grams of cannabis, 199 kilograms and 864 grams of “Kush,” 121 kilograms and 962 grams of hashish, and 932,976 narcotic pills were also taken into custody, according to Police.

Police further stated that the arrests were made in connection with 100,247 raids conducted as part of the ongoing island-wide anti-drug raids.

