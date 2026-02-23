Indian Embassy urges nationals to leave Iran amid protests

February 23, 2026   02:56 pm

The Embassy of India in Iran on Monday issued an advisory asking Indian nationals to leave Iran through available means of transport, including commercial flights, in view of the evolving situation and ongoing nationwide anti-government protests.

In an official statement, the Embassy said the advisory is in continuation of the government’s earlier notice issued on January 5, 2026, and reiterated on January 14, 2026.

“In view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights,” the statement read.

The Embassy further reiterated that all Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) in Iran should exercise due caution, avoid areas witnessing protests or demonstrations, remain in close contact with the Indian Embassy, and regularly monitor local media for updates.

This comes after thousands of Iranian students staged anti-government protests at universities in Tehran and other cities for a second consecutive day, on Sunday, as campuses reopened a month after deadly nationwide unrest, Al Jazeera reported.

The Embassy further advised the Indian nationals to keep their travel and immigration documents, including passports and identification papers, readily accessible at all times and also assured that assistance would be provided to those facing any difficulty.

“The emergency contact helplines of the Indian Embassy are provided below: Mobile Numbers: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359. Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in,” the statement read.

“All Indian nationals who are in Iran, and who have not registered with the Indian SO on the link Embassy, are requested to do (https://www.meaers.com/request/home). The link is also available on the Embassy website. In case any Indian national is unable to register due to internet disruptions in Iran, their families in India are requested to do so,” it added.

According to Al Jazeera, the recent demonstrations follow violent crackdowns earlier this year, during which thousands were reportedly killed, particularly on the nights of January 8 and 9, when authorities imposed a nationwide communications blackout, Al Jazeera reported.

The renewed protests come amid heightened tensions, with Iran also facing the risk of further escalation involving the United States and Israel.

Major higher-education institutions in the capital -- including University of Tehran, Sharif University of Technology, Amirkabir University of Technology and Shahid Beheshti University -- witnessed significant student participation in protests on Sunday.

Scuffles reportedly erupted between anti-establishment students and those supporting the country’s theocratic system, many of whom were said to be linked to the paramilitary Basij, which operates under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Al Jazeera reported.

Areas surrounding the campuses saw a strong deployment of heavily armed security personnel.

According to Al Jazeera, tens of thousands of people -- including schoolchildren and university students -- have been detained during and after the nationwide demonstrations. However, Iranian authorities have not released comprehensive figures on the number of arrests.

Source: ANI
--Agencies 

