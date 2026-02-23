2024 Grade 5 Exam paper leak: SC directs AG to file contempt charges against former NIE Director

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka today (23) directed the Attorney General’s Department to file a charge sheet for Contempt of Court against I.G.S. Premathilaka, the former Director of the National Institute of Education (NIE).

The order was issued following his failure to comply with a court directive in connection with Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed over the 2024 Grade 5 Scholarship examination paper leak.

The Supreme Court also ordered that notice be issued on the respondent to appear before it on March 26.

The three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, Justice Achala Wengappuli, and Justice Priyantha Fernando, issued the order after considering the facts presented before it, said Ada Derana reporter.

On December 31, 2024, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court delivered its judgment on four FR petitions filed by a group of parents of students who sat for the examination, following the leak of three questions from the paper.

According to that judgment, Premathilaka was ordered to pay Rs. 3 million from his personal funds to the State as compensation for violating fundamental rights. The ruling stipulated that the amount be paid in full within four weeks from the date of the judgment.

However, submissions made before the Court stated that the respondent had failed to comply with the order to date. Consequently, a request was made to initiate Contempt of Court proceedings against him.

The case was taken up today before the bench comprising the Chief Justice and the two other Justices.

Appearing for the petitioners, Attorney-at-Law Anjana Rathnasiri informed court that the respondent had failed to act in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directive.

After considering the submissions, the bench directed the Attorney General to file a charge sheet for Contempt of Court against Premathilaka and ordered that notice be issued on him to appear before Court on March 26.