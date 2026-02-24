Australian PM evacuated from his house due to safety threat

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been evacuated from his official residence due to a safety threat.

Local officers have been sent to Mr Albanese’s property in Canberra.

A statement from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said: “A thorough search of a protection establishment has commenced and is still ongoing.

“There is no current threat to the community or public safety.”

Former prime ministerial body guard, told Sky News Australia that evacuating the Prime Minister was a “significant move” by authorities.

He said: “This isn’t a some online threat...there must be some corroboration to it for [police] to act this way.

“They will have a number of plans, and depending on the objective or the vector of the threat, those plans will be enacted and the response will be appropriate.”

It follows a warning from AFP Commissioner Krissy Barrett, who suggested that politicians were being increasingly targeted by violent offenders.

Ms Barrett recently told Senate Estimates that violent offenders have been increasingly targeting politicians and high office holders.

She said: “We are witnessing the continued rise of individual grievance, including those who are willing to make threats in the online world and then carry them out.”

A spokesman from the AFP said they receive hundreds of threats to MPs at all levels of government every year.

Prime Minister Albanese himself has recently been targeted with alleged death threats.

The AFP said it received 1009 reports of incidents for 2023-24 involving harassment, nuisance, offensive and threatening communications against politicians.

During the 2025 federal election campaign, the AFP received 51 reports relating to a range of alleged offences, including threatening communications targeting MPs.

Source: GB News

