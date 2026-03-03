IDF bombs most important command centre in Tehran

Israel says it attacked the “most important and central” command centre in Iran during strikes on Tehran last night.

The military says “numerous munitions” were dropped on the presidential office and the building that houses the Supreme National Security Council.

“The leadership complex of the terror regime is one of the most secure assets in Iran and spans many streets in the heart of Tehran [...] its attack deepens the damage to the functional continuity of the command and control systems in the regime.”

Source: Sky News

