35 persons rescued from distress Iranian vessel off Galle

March 4, 2026   11:19 am

UPDATE: The Sri Lanka Navy says 35 individuals have been rescued from an Iranian vessel in distress off Sri Lanka’s southern seas.

The Ministry of Defence stated that arrangements have been made to transport those affected to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital in Galle.

Additionally, the Sri Lanka Air Force has deployed an aircraft to the area of the incident to assist with search operations.

Meanwhile, speaking in Parliament today (04), Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath noted that the vessel was not in Sri Lankan territorial waters when the accident occurred.

The Minister also confirmed that, based on the distress call received by the Navy indicating the vessel was sinking, rescue operations were immediately launched.

At least 30 persons have been rescued from an Iranian vessel in distress off Sri Lanka’s southern seas.

The vessel is reportedly belonging to the Iranian Navy.

Earlier, a rescue mission was launched by the Sri Lanka Navy after a distress call was received from an Iranian ship approximately 40 nautical miles off the Galle Harbour.

Sri Lanka Navy vessels were deployed to the location to rescue those on board, the Ministry of Defence.

The Defence Ministry stated that necessary measures are already being taken in connection with the incident.

