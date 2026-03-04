Geography is permanent, but peace is a choice: Ali Sabry on Middle East crisis

March 4, 2026   02:50 pm

Sri Lanka’s former Justice Minister Ali Sabry has expressed concern over rising tensions in the Middle East, urging restraint and dialogue amid escalating regional instability.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Sabry extended his thoughts and prayers to the people of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, and Iran, describing the situation as a “deeply troubling moment for the region.”

He noted that ordinary citizens across these nations are being drawn into a dangerous cycle of war, violence, and insecurity through circumstances largely beyond their control.

Emphasizing the human cost of conflict, Sabry stated, “It is always the innocent who bear the heaviest burden when tensions escalate.”

While acknowledging that Iran, like any sovereign state, has the inherent right to defend itself, Sabry stressed that any response should be directed solely at those responsible for acts of aggression and not against neighbouring countries seeking stability and peace.

Highlighting the prolonged history of conflict in the Middle East, he called for restraint, wisdom, and a renewed commitment to dialogue rather than further escalation.

“After all, nations cannot choose their neighbours. Geography is permanent, but peace is a choice,” he said.

Sabry concluded by expressing hope that statesmanship would prevail, tensions would be de-escalated, and the cycle of violence would give way to a just and peaceful resolution, ending his message with a call for peace to prevail worldwide.

