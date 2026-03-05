Qatar Airways to operate relief flights to European cities

Qatar Airways has just announced it will operate relief flights from the Middle East to several European cities on Thursday.

Flights from Muscat, Oman will depart for London Heathrow, Berlin, Copenhagen, Madrid, Rome and Amsterdam.

Another flight will leave from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Frankfurt.

The airline’s main operations out of Doha remain temporarily suspended ‘‘due to the closure of Qatari airspace’’, it said in a statement on X.

It adds: ‘‘Passengers are kindly requested not to proceed to the airport unless they have received an official notification from Qatar Airways for these flights.’’

Source: BBC

--Agencies