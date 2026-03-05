Qatar Airways to operate relief flights to European cities

Qatar Airways to operate relief flights to European cities

March 5, 2026   10:56 am

Qatar Airways has just announced it will operate relief flights from the Middle East to several European cities on Thursday.

Flights from Muscat, Oman will depart for London Heathrow, Berlin, Copenhagen, Madrid, Rome and Amsterdam.

Another flight will leave from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Frankfurt.

The airline’s main operations out of Doha remain temporarily suspended ‘‘due to the closure of Qatari airspace’’, it said in a statement on X.

It adds: ‘‘Passengers are kindly requested not to proceed to the airport unless they have received an official notification from Qatar Airways for these flights.’’

Source: BBC 
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Dr. Ganeshan Wignaraja comments on possible impact of Middle East conflict on Sri Lanka (English)

Dr. Ganeshan Wignaraja comments on possible impact of Middle East conflict on Sri Lanka (English)

Dr. Ganeshan Wignaraja comments on possible impact of Middle East conflict on Sri Lanka (English)

SriLankan Airlines announces resumption of limited operations to Middle East (English)

SriLankan Airlines announces resumption of limited operations to Middle East (English)

US confirms submarine sank Iranian warship in Indian Ocean with torpedo (English)

US confirms submarine sank Iranian warship in Indian Ocean with torpedo (English)

🔴LIVE | | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

US, Israel continue to launch major strikes on Iran; Death toll nearing 800 including 176 children (English)

US, Israel continue to launch major strikes on Iran; Death toll nearing 800 including 176 children (English)

Global conflicts must be resolved swiftly; President assures major fuel, gas shortage unlikely (English)

Global conflicts must be resolved swiftly; President assures major fuel, gas shortage unlikely (English)

President should focus on more complex issues, SL must focus on attracting investments Opposition (English)

President should focus on more complex issues, SL must focus on attracting investments Opposition (English)