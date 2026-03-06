Sathosa case against ex-minister Johnston: Further hearing on March 18

March 6, 2026   04:45 pm

The Colombo High Court has ordered the case filed against former Minister Johnston Fernando and two others, over deploying of ‘Sathosa’ employees for political activities, be called again for further examination of evidence on March 18, 2026. 

The case was taken up today (06) before Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal, Ada Derana reported.

Former Minister Johnston Fernando and former Operational Director of Sathosa, Mohamed Shakir, who are currently in remand custody in connection with another case, were produced before the court by prison officials.

After considering the information presented, the High Court Judge ordered the case to be postponed until March 18 for further proceedings.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has filed the case against former Minister Johnston Fernando, former Sathosa Chairman Eraj Fernando, and former Operational Director Mohamed Shakir. The allegations state that between 2010 and 2014, while serving as Trade Minister, Johnston Fernando caused a loss to the government by deploying Sathosa employees for political activities and removing them from their official duties.

 

 

 

