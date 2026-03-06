Parliament approves extension of State of Public Emergency

The proposal for the extension of the State of Public Emergency has been approved by the Parliament, by a majority of 100 votes.

A total of 108 members voted in favor of the proposal and 8 opposition members voted against it, this evening.

Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramanayake informed Parliament that the proposal under Section 81 of the Public Security Act was approved.

Meanwhile, the proposal under the Essential Public Services Act was also passed as presented.