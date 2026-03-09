The Supreme Court has ordered that the Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed by former State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, alias Pillayan, be called on March 18.

The petition challenges his arrest and detention by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), which he claims was carried out without reasonable grounds.

When the petition was taken up today, the three-judge bench considered the facts presented and directed that the matter be called for examination on March 18, said Ada Derana reporter.

The Director of the CID, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and the Attorney General, among others, have been named as respondents in the case.

The petitioner seeks a court ruling declaring that his arrest and subsequent detention under detention orders are unlawful and constitute a violation of his fundamental human rights, as they were executed without any justifiable cause.