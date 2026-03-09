The government of Qatar has strongly condemned an attack attributed to Iran that targeted a residential facility in Al-Kharj, a city in Saudi Arabia, resulting in the deaths of two civilians and leaving several others injured.

In an official statement released on Sunday (local time) on X, Qatar described the strike as a serious violation of international norms and warned that such actions could further destabilise an already tense regional environment.

The statement emphasised that attacks targeting civilian locations undermine international law and risk escalating conflict across West Asia.

‘‘The State of Qatar strongly condemns the Iranian attack that targeted a residential facility in Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia, and resulted in the death of two civilians and injuries to others,’‘ the statement said.

According to Qatar, the incident represents a clear breach of internationally accepted legal principles and raises concerns about rising tensions in the region.



The country warned that such actions could lead to wider instability if not

addressed through adherence to international rules and diplomatic engagement.

‘‘Qatar deems the attack a flagrant violation of international law and its principles, and a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region,’‘ the statement added.

The remarks were issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, which also rejected the explanations offered by Tehran for conducting attacks within the region. Doha reiterated its opposition to actions that involve targeting neighbouring states or expanding hostilities.

‘‘The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms Qatar’s categorical rejection of the justifications offered by the Islamic Republic of Iran for targeting countries in the region,’‘ the ministry said.

Qatar also emphasised the importance of maintaining respect for international legal frameworks and preserving peaceful relations among regional neighbours. Officials urged all parties to avoid steps that could worsen tensions or broaden the scope of conflict.

‘‘The Ministry stresses the necessity of respecting the rules of international law and the principles of good neighbourliness and avoiding anything that could widen the circle of tension in the region,’‘ the statement added.

Doha further expressed its solidarity with Saudi Arabia following the incident and affirmed its support for measures taken by the kingdom to safeguard its national security and maintain stability.

‘‘The Ministry also expresses Qatar’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures taken to preserve its security and stability,’‘ the statement said.

Concluding the statement, Qatar conveyed condolences to those affected by the attack and expressed sympathy for the victims and their families.

‘‘Qatar extends its sincere condolences to the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.’‘

