CEB trade unions to withdraw from all services for 24 hours

March 9, 2026   03:06 pm

Around 25 trade unions attached to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) have decided to withdraw from all services for 24 hours from 3:00 p.m. today (09).

The General Secretary of the CEB’s Sri Lanka Nidahas Sewaka Samgamaya, Prabath Priyantha stated that the strike action will be launched over several demands including the government’s failure to provide positive response to the requests of electricity workers and comply with the collective agreement.

Accordingly, trade unions will launch the strike from 3:00 p.m. today.

