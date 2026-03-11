CID launches probe into the killing of underworld figure Makandure Madush

March 11, 2026   01:43 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched an investigation into the killing of underworld gang leader Makandure Madush, who was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen while in the custody of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

According to the CID, statements will be recorded from the officers who had taken Madush to Maligawatte on the day of the incident.

Madush was killed on October 20, 2020, when two unidentified gunmen opened fire in Maligawatte. At the time, officers from the Colombo Crimes Division had taken him there after he reportedly provided information about a stock of narcotics.

The request for a fresh investigation was made by one of Madush’s brothers, who submitted an appeal to the Secretary of the Ministry of Public Security.

Following the request, Sri Lanka Police referred the matter to the CID for further investigation.

Police also stated that after reporting facts to the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, the Magistrate ordered that a statement be obtained from the Judicial Medical Officer and that relevant video footage related to the shooting be collected from media institutions as part of the investigation.

