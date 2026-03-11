BASL President delivers historic address at Supreme Court of India

The President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL), Attorney-at-Law Rajeev Amarasuriya, delivered a historic address at the Supreme Court of India in connection with a delegation of Sri Lankan lawyers visiting India at the invitation of the Bar Association of India.

The Indian Supreme Court No. 1 was presided by the Chief Justice of India, Honourable Surya Kant with Honourable Justices R. Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.

The Chief Justice of India warmly welcomed the Sri Lanka Delegation and recollected the visit to Colombo in August last year and fond memories, the BASL said in a statement.

The Attorney General of India Hon. R. Venkataramani, Solicitor General of India Hon. Thushar Mehta, the President Bar Association of India Mr. Prashant Kumar and the President of the Supreme Court Advocates Association were all present to welcome the Sri Lanka Delegation.

Addressing the Supreme Court, the BASL President Mr. Rajeev Amarasuriya conveyed greetings from the legal profession of Sri Lanka and noted that the occasion marked a significant and historic milestone in the professional engagement between the Bars of Sri Lanka and India.

In his address, the BASL President highlighted the longstanding historical, cultural and legal ties between Sri Lanka and India, noting that the relationship between the two jurisdictions has been shaped by shared constitutional traditions, common legal heritage, and a mutual commitment to the rule of law, judicial independence, and democratic governance.

He also recalled the visit of the Chief Justice of India to Sri Lanka on 23 October last year, during which His Lordship delivered the Inaugural Bar Association of Sri Lanka Human Rights Oration and also delivered the Keynote Address at the Inauguration of the BASL National Law Conference.

The BASL President further reflected on the deep civilisational relationship between Sri Lanka and India, recalling the historic mission of Arahat Mahinda Thero, through which Buddhism was introduced to Sri Lanka more than two millennia ago, and the enduring cultural and philosophical ties that continue to connect the two nations, the statement said.

The BASL President Mr. Rajeev Amarasuriya expressed appreciation to the Bar Association of India for organising the programme and for facilitating this historic interaction between the legal communities of the two countries.

The visit of the Sri Lankan delegation forms part of a broader initiative to strengthen dialogue, professional exchange and collaboration between the Bars and legal institutions of Sri Lanka and India, it said.

The Delegation also had productive one-to-one meetings with the Chief Justice of India His Lordship Surya Kant, the Attorney General of India Hon. R. Venkataramani, and the Chief Justice of New Delhi Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya.