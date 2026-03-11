18-month-old toddler dies after falling into pond near daycare centre

March 11, 2026   02:39 pm

An 18-month-old toddler has died after reportedly falling into a pond located near the daycare centre where he had been under care.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of the Kadamadiththa area in Medamulana.

According to reports, the child’s mother had handed him over to the daycare centre before leaving for her place of employment.

It is stated that the manager of the daycare centre had later contacted and informed the mother to come to the Middeniya Kariyamadiththa Hospital.

Upon her arrival at the hospital, she was informed that her son had died after allegedly falling into a pond located near the daycare centre.

Meanwhile, the manager of the daycare centre, who is alleged to have neglected responsibility for ensuring the child’s safety, has been arrested by officers of the Embilipitiya Police and has been remanded after being produced before court.

