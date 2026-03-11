Electricity trade unions call off strike action

The electricity sector trade unions have decided to call off the ongoing strike action launched by them based on several demands, following a discussion with relevant authorities.

The trade unions action was called off after the union representatives signed an agreement following talks held this evening with the Commissioner General of Labour and the management of the newly established electricity sector companies.

During today’s meeting, the Commissioner General of Labour had assured that the trade unions would be provided an opportunity for a discussion with the President tomorrow (12).

Around 25 electricity sector trade unions action had been launched on Monday (09) based on several demands including the government’s failure to provide a positive response to the requests of electricity workers.

The trade unions had decided to halt all breakdown repairs and maintenance work while they opted to continue operating the power plants and other essential operations.

Meanwhile, power outages had been reported in several parts of the country since yesterday (10).

The disruptions are linked to trade union action carried out by electricity sector workers. As a result of the trade union action, more than 12,000 electricity breakdowns have been recorded across the island.

The electricity sector workers are now expected to resume duties and work to restore power to areas affected by the electricity disruptions.