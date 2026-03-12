Govt. to introduce priority bus service for persons with disabilities from April

The government has decided to launch a priority bus service for persons with disabilities starting next month.

The initiative to be launched by the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development aims to ensure the mobility rights of persons with disabilities, which have largely been overlooked within the country’s public transportation system.

According to the President’s Media Division (PMD), the programme is being implemented in line with the government’s vision of creating ‘‘a country that ensures equal opportunities and protects human dignity for all.’‘

A total financial allocation of Rs. 430.7 million has been set aside for the project, according to the PMD.

The main objective of the initiative is to remove physical barriers within the public transport system and create a supportive environment that allows persons with disabilities to travel independently and safely while participating fully in society.

Under the first phase of the project, 10 modern low-floor air-conditioned buses, which are easily accessible for wheelchair users, were brought to the Hambantota Port on March 10, 2026.

These buses are scheduled to be transported to Colombo on March 14 and will then be officially handed over to the Metro Company.

Each bus has 33 seats and can accommodate up to 80 passengers at a time, while also being equipped with special technological features to ensure the safety of wheelchair users.

As a pilot project, the service is expected to commence centred around the Makumbura Multimodal Transport Centre.

Accordingly, buses will operate every 40 minutes during morning and evening peak hours on the routes from Makumbura to Pettah and Makumbura to Kadawatha.

The routes have also been planned to directly cover key healthcare institutions, including the Maharagama Apeksha Hospital and the Colombo National Hospital, the PMD stated.

For the operation of this bus service, 28 selected drivers and conductors from the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) will receive special training.

The training, provided by the Ministry of Social Services, will include bus technology and passenger safety, professional ethics and passenger care, as well as sign language communication to assist passengers with disabilities.

Based on the success of this pilot project, plans are underway to import an additional 100 buses in August to further support the transportation needs of both persons with disabilities and the general public.

In parallel with this initiative, the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ project also plans to renovate existing bus stops or construct new ones with accessibility standards that are friendlier to persons with disabilities, the PMD added.