Sri Lanka joins Open Government Partnership Regional Roundtable in Bangkok

March 12, 2026   02:17 pm

Minister of Science and Technology Prof. Chrishantha Abeysena and Member of Parliament Shanakiyan Rasamanickam participated in the Open Government Partnership Regional Learning Exchange Roundtable held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The special international conference was organized by the Westminster Foundation for Democracy of the United Kingdom.

The event was attended by senior policymakers and representatives from Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Maldives, and Thailand, the Ministry of Science and Technology stated.

Sri Lanka was previously inactive in the Open Government Partnership process, and the conference featured extensive discussions on its reactivation and the roadmap for preparing a National Action Plan.

A primary objective was to share experiences regarding the successes and challenges of implementing open governance reforms in neighboring countries.

Participants also focused on securing political leadership support for the reforms and ensuring they are effectively implemented for the benefit of the public rather than remaining limited to official documents, the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a statement.

