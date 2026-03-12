Police raise alarm over domestic worker theft complaints, issues guidelines

Sri Lanka Police says that it has received several complaints regarding incidents where individuals employed in domestic service have allegedly stolen valuables such as gold, cash, foreign currency, and other property from the households in which they were employed.

In view of these incidents, the Sri Lanka Police seeks to raise public awareness and provide guidance to help prevent such occurrences, according to a statement issued by the Police Media Division.

The employment of domestic workers in private residences is a common practice in Colombo and its surrounding suburbs, including Mirihana, Maharagama, Dehiwala, and Mount Lavinia, as well as in many other areas across the island.

Domestic workers are often recruited through agencies, intermediaries, and business establishments, while in some cases, they are hired directly by homeowners.

However, investigations into complaints received by police stations have revealed instances where certain domestic workers have dishonestly removed valuables, including money, gold, property, and foreign currency, from the households in which they were employed.

Based on observations made during the investigation of such complaints, the Sri Lanka Police considers it important to provide guidance to the public in order to prevent similar incidents, the statement said.

Accordingly, the public is advised to follow the guidelines below when employing individuals for domestic service.

Recommended Precautionary Measures

In some instances, groups of individuals may deliberately target the residences of affluent families by seeking employment as domestic workers, sometimes involving close relatives to facilitate such activities.

Certain individuals may attempt to gain the trust of household members within a short period after obtaining employment and subsequently misuse that trust.

It is important to carefully verify the background and personal details of any individual before offering employment.

Obtain a clear photocopy of the National Identity Card (NIC) and compare it with the original document to ensure its authenticity.

Appropriate security precautions should be taken, including obtaining a police clearance or verification report from the police station in the areas of both permanent and temporary residence of the person being employed.

Collect and record the contact numbers of family members and emergency contacts of the individual in advance.

Ensure that jewellery, cash, and important documents within the house are stored in a secure and safe location.

Whenever possible, avoid leaving domestic workers alone in the house. If unavoidable, take suitable measures to safeguard valuable property.

Homeowners are encouraged to provide copies of the relevant documents to the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the police station within the police division where the residence is located and inform the police about the employment. Maintaining a detailed record of these documents is also highly advisable.

Sri Lanka Police further emphasizes that by raising public awareness and adopting these precautionary measures, it will be possible to significantly reduce and prevent such fraudulent and theft-related incidents.