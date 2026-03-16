Mastermind behind Easter attack will be revealed on March 31 - claims Gammanpila

Mastermind behind Easter attack will be revealed on March 31 - claims Gammanpila

March 16, 2026   11:56 am

The leader of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU), former Member of Parliament Udaya Gammanpila, stated that his party is ready to reveal the mastermind behind the Easter attacks to the country on March 31, 2026.

He made this announcement today (16) during a press briefing held in Colombo.

Gammanpila further stated that after conducting an investigation for over a year, he has prepared a book titled “Uncovering the Mastermind of the Easter Attacks”. 

The book will be officially present on March 31 at 3.30 p.m. at the Sri Sambuddhatva Jayanti Mandiraya, he said. 

Speaking at the event, the leader of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya and former MP, Gammanpila, added:

“The Easter attacks have been exploited for the past seven years… Governments were formed and removed, and without any justification, the attacks were used to inflict violence and persecution on our war heroes. Now, it is time to put an end to this.”

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