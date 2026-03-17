Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa for Sinhala and Tamil New Year released

Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa for Sinhala and Tamil New Year released

March 17, 2026   03:30 pm

The government has released the ‘Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa’ for this year’s Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Accoridngly, Sri Lankans celebrate the dawn of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year on April 14.

The New Year, known as ‘Aluth Avurudda’ in Sinhala, and ‘Puththandu’ in Tamil, is celebrated by both communities by observing various rituals and customs.

According to traditional astrological belief, the Sun completes its movement across the twelve segments of the Zodiac in the course of a year taking one month to travel each constellation.

The transition of the Sun from the House of Pisces to the House of Aries marks the beginning of the New Year (Aluth Avurudu).

A number of customs and traditional beliefs are associated with Avurudu celebrations in Sri Lanka. The Sinhalese are influenced by astrological faiths and perform several religious practices during this time.

Auspicious Times of 2026 Sinhala and Tamil New Year:

Dawn of the New Year
New Year will dawn at 09:32 a.m. on April 14 

Punya Kaalaya (‘Nonagathaya’ or Inauspicious Time) 
Punya Kalaya or inauspicious time is from 03:08 a.m. to 03:56 p.m. on April 14 

Preparation of Meals

Preparing meals for the New Year should begin at 10:51 a.m. on April 14 

Commencing Work, Transactions and Partaking in Meals
April 14 at 12:06 p.m. 

Anointing Oil
April 15 at 06:55 a.m. 

Leaving for Work
April 20 at 06:27 a.m. 

Planting of Tree Saplings
April 23 at 09:01 a.m.

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