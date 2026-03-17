134 foreign nationals arrested following raid on Chinese-led online scam centres in Sri Lanka

134 foreign nationals arrested following raid on Chinese-led online scam centres in Sri Lanka

March 17, 2026   04:53 pm

A total of 134 foreign nationals, including 126 Chinese nationals, four from Myanmar, and four Taiwanese, were arrested during a joint operation conducted by Sri Lanka Army intelligence units and the Department of Immigration and Emigration. 

The suspects were allegedly involved in a large-scale organized online scam ring operating across several guest houses in the Anuradhapura and Mihintale areas.

The operation was launched following a tip-off received by Military Intelligence. Acting on this information, authorities carried out raids targeting five identified locations providing lodging, apprehending the suspects while they were staying at well-known guest houses in the Anuradhapura and Mihintale areas.

Officials also seized a significant amount of equipment used in the illegal operation, including laptop computers, mobile phones, and other technical devices, during the raids.

The Department of Immigration and Emigration, together with the Sri Lanka Police, is continuing investigations into the suspects and the confiscated items to facilitate the necessary legal proceedings.

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