Another fuel ship arrives in Colombo amid energy crisis

Another fuel ship arrives in Colombo amid energy crisis

March 17, 2026   05:40 pm

Another fuel shipment ordered by Sri Lanka has arrived at the Colombo Port, amid the energy crisis caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Ministry of Ports and Civil Aviation have confirmed.

The Ministry stated that the fuel ship, ‘Seafrontier’, is registered in Hong Kong.

According to the Ministry, part of the fuel carried by the ship was offloaded this morning at the Kerawalapitiya fuel storage facility. Another portion of the shipment was delivered this afternoon to the Colombo Port’s Dolphin Jetty and subsequently transported to the Kolonnawa fuel storage facility.

The Ministry and port authorities reported that the ship brought 17,000 metric tons of 92-octane petrol, 18,000 metric tons of diesel, and 2,800 metric tons of super diesel.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Over 250kg of cocaine seized from fishing trawler intercepted off Beruwala (English)

Over 250kg of cocaine seized from fishing trawler intercepted off Beruwala (English)

Ceylone Chamber urges govt to take steps to safeguard economy amid Middle East conflict (English)

Ceylone Chamber urges govt to take steps to safeguard economy amid Middle East conflict (English)

CPC confirms arrival of new fuel shipment, warns public about fraudulent QR code websites (English)

CPC confirms arrival of new fuel shipment, warns public about fraudulent QR code websites (English)

Wednesdays declared holiday for govt employees, schools, Unis and courts (English)

Wednesdays declared holiday for govt employees, schools, Unis and courts (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Digital and media literacy essential in today's world - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Digital and media literacy essential in today's world - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)