Another fuel ship arrives in Colombo amid energy crisis

Another fuel shipment ordered by Sri Lanka has arrived at the Colombo Port, amid the energy crisis caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Ministry of Ports and Civil Aviation have confirmed.

The Ministry stated that the fuel ship, ‘Seafrontier’, is registered in Hong Kong.

According to the Ministry, part of the fuel carried by the ship was offloaded this morning at the Kerawalapitiya fuel storage facility. Another portion of the shipment was delivered this afternoon to the Colombo Port’s Dolphin Jetty and subsequently transported to the Kolonnawa fuel storage facility.

The Ministry and port authorities reported that the ship brought 17,000 metric tons of 92-octane petrol, 18,000 metric tons of diesel, and 2,800 metric tons of super diesel.